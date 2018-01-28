Last year, we lost two of our Rock & Roll founding fathers, but their memory lives on.

To honor the late legends, Gary Clark Jr. and Jon Batiste were called upon. Batiste was on the piano, singing and playing with the swing style that made the world fall in love with Fats, while Clark Jr. swayed through the vocals and guitar. The two kicked it off with Fats’ “Ain’t That A Shame” and closed their performance with “Maybelline” by Berry.

There were no high-tech holograms of the greats but it moved the crowd all the same.

Watch their performance below.