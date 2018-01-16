Dear White People’s Logan Browning has announced that the cast and crew of Dear White People have started a college scholarship in honor of late teen Jordan Edwards. The then 15-year-old was fatally shot in Texas on April 2017 by officer Roy Oliver, who fired into the car he was sitting in, as his family was departing from a house party.

Coincidentally, the tragic incident happened during the weekend of the show’s premiere on Netflix. Thus, the program’s team wanted to do something in memory of the teen’s legacy and decided to establish The Jordan J. Edwards Memorial Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Alabama.

Edwards’ dream was to attend the university, and join its football team while studying to become a pilot. According to Blavity, those helming the scholarship are seeking excellent student-athletes who have high grades, and a passion for sports.

Browning hopes that “dream will live on through another deserving student, and #JordanEdwards will live on as more than just a hashtag.”

“The circumstances of his death could have easily made his mark one of tragedy,” reads The Jordan J. Edwards Memorial Endowed Scholarship page. “We will not allow that to be how Jordan is remembered. He was an excellent student, an athlete, a brother, and a son. His mark will be one of opportunity, for a student to become what time and events did not allow to Jordan.”