Julie Delpy Rules Blackness “Easier” Than Womanhood

Julie Delpy is hosting the Oppression Olympics this year and she rules that womanhood wins over blackness in Hollywood.

On Friday, the actress said to The Wrap, “Two years ago, I said something about the Academy being very white male, which is the reality, and I was slashed to pieces by the media.” She continued, “It’s funny—women can’t talk. I sometimes wish I were African-American because people don’t bash them afterward,” Page Six reports.

Amongst the many things that are difficult to stomach about Delpy’s statement, she referred to blackness and womanhood as if there are no black women.

She forgets the public outrage when John Adegboyega was cast as Po in the last two Star Wars movies.

Apparently, things have changed very little since the Suffragettes. Suffrage was driven by “feminists” to gain voting rights because it was unfair that African-American men were permitted a vote before they were. And during the Civil Rights movement, no one can recall any white people offering their seats to black men over black women. More recently, not a single actor of color was nominated for an Oscar in any of the major categories.

“It’s the hardest to be a woman. Feminists is something people hate above all. Nothing worse than being a woman in this business. I really believe that” she opined.

For womanhood to even be considered comparable to be a quality experience that Julia Delpy knows nothing about, womanhood—in all instances—would have to be a larger reference. “Woman” would have to acknowledge intersectionality.

The actress has proven, once again, that feminism is not intersectional and perhaps, the “toughest thing” is to be black and a woman, simultaneously.