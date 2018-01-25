The roll out leading up to the release of Justin Timberlake’s forthcoming album, Man of the Woods continued, with a new video. The singer recently dropped the visuals for his collaborated track “Say Something” with Chris Stapleton.

In the 6-minute video, JT is seen scene roaming the halls of a large mansion or warehouse, that somewhat resembles the maze-like layout of Hogwarts. Interestingly, the Timberlake, Stapleton, and the choir that randomly pops up on the stairways are singing live in the video, which adds another layer of authenticity to it.

The new visuals is a tame departure his previously released work. The video comes shortly after Timberlake dropped the ones for “Supplies” and “Filthy.” Both mimicked episodes of Black Mirror, playing with futuristic gadgets and themes. The “Supplies” video also subtly commented on the Me Too movement as well as Donald Trump’s presidency.

Just Timberlake’s Man of the Woods reportedly debuts on Feb. 2 Check out the video for “Say Something” below.