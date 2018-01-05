Justin Timberlake is giving the world a taste of what’s to come from his forthcoming album Man of the Woods, with the single “Filthy.”

Produced by Timbaland & Danja, the singer holds on to the vibes of FutureSexLoveSounds while introducing funky electro-R&B thrills. James Fauntleroy and 1500 or Nothin’ are also songwriters on the track.

Timberlake has made MOTW his 4:44 (JAY-Z) or Joanne (Lady Gaga)–a project focused in authenticity and stripped of any “pop” appeal, but given Timberlake’s blend of pop, R&B and dance, his interpretation might be more alluring to the masses.

The singer dropped a teaser for the album earlier this week featuring his wife Jessica Biel and Pharrell.

Pharrell, as well as longtime collaborator Timbaland, Alicia Keys and Chris Stapleton are expected to be on the project. A video for “Filthy” was also released, with an homage to Apple creator Steve Jobs and AI technology.

Check out “Filthy” above.