Justin Timberlake Introduces New Album, ‘Man Of The Woods’

Before he commands the stage at Super Bowl LII, Justin Timberlake will gift fans with a new body of tunes to commit to memory on Feb. 2.

READ: Joe Jackson Believes Janet Jackson Will Perform At 2018 Super Bowl

The Memphis native teased the project on Twitter Tuesday morning (Jan. 2), which is titled Man of the Woods. Not only does the album seem to be influenced by nature – per the images depicted in the video below – but also the “Mirrors” singer’s loved ones.

“This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family,” Timberlake begins the preview, “but more so than any other album I’ve ever written: where I’m from, and it’s personal.” This album follows the 2013 release of The 20/20 Experience which boasted songs like “Don’t Hold The Wall,” “Suit & Tie,” “TKO,” and shared production credits with Timbaland and J-Roc.

READ: Opinion: Justin Timberlake Isn’t Appropriating Black Culture, But He Isn’t Defending It Either

Man of the Woods debuts Feb. 2.