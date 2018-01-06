The excitement for Justin Timberlake’s forthcoming album is intensifying with each breadcrumb he releases. Just last week, he released an introduction video for Man of the Woods, the followup to his 2013 The 20/20 Experience. While it isn’t slated to hit shelves until Feb. 2, but he wants his fans (and critics) to get a small sample of what he’s about to offer without saying too much.

Yesterday (Jan. 5), JT took to Twitter to share the official track list for the LP. The handwritten list of songs showcase titles really leaning into themes from the outdoors.

Of the project’s 16 tracks, only two songs have credited features. “Morning Light” features “A.K.” (who many fans believe is either Alicia Keys or Anna Kendrick), while “Say Something” features “C.S.” Both names will be revealed in time.

While you toss around possibilities of who has those featured spots and wait for his Super Bowl LII Halftime performance (which will hopefully include Janet Jackson), pre-order Man of the Woods here.

