Justine Skye Shines With Her Debut Album “ULTRAVIOLET”

After dropping a slew of successful singles, Justine Skye proves to be “back for more” with the release of her full-length debut album, ULTRAVIOLET, which dropped on Friday (Jan. 29).

The release was nearly four years in the making after she officially hit the scene in 2014. Since then she signed with Roc Nation and built her following from the ground up which lead to the release of her 2016 EP 8 Ounces.

While Justine’s strong generational presence has extended outside of music — with several clothing brands collaborations as well as her big screen debut on the way — the singer has always insisted on keeping the focus on her art leading to ULTRAVIOLET’s singles amassing nearly 4 million streams prior to the album’s release.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gZpwys52IIM

Stream Skye’s ULTRAVIOLET below