A new bundle of joy has been added to the West household. According to Buzzfeed, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian welcomed a baby girl in the wee hours of Monday morning (Jan. 16).

The reality television star published a statement on her website shortly after the news surfaced, expressing her and her immediate family’s elation in the good news.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the statement reads. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

READ: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming Out With A Kids Fashion Line

In 2017, Kardashian announced that she and West agreed to use a surrogate to carry their third child. Due to Kardashian’s battle with preeclampsia that surfaced when she was pregnant with first child North West, doctors advised the 37-year-old of the medical/health dangers she would face if she were to get pregnant again.

“Obviously you pick someone that you completely trust and that you have a good bond and relationship with, but it is still… knowing that I was able to carry my first two babies and not my baby now, it’s hard for me,” Kardashian told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s definitely a harder experience than I anticipated just in the control area.”