Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West looked North for their first child’s name, and for their third baby, they looked to ‘Ye’s hometown. Kardashian-West revealed Friday (Jan. 19) that their new baby girl is named Chicago.

The news came in a tweet that linked to Kardashian-West’s subscriber-only app with two simple words: Chicago West.

West has repped for Chi-Town his whole career, so his daughter’s name is a fitting tribute. This is the third child for Kim and Kanye, joining daughter North and son Saint.

Earlier this week, fans wondered if a Louis Vuitton logo posted on Kardashian-West’s Instagram was a clue to the little girl’s name, but it looks like it was just a shout-out to the luxury brand.

