Katt Williams To Make A Cameo In ‘Atlanta’ Season Two

Katt Williams may have had a tough year in 2016, but it looks like things are really starting to turn around for the comedian. In addition to recently dropping his own Netflix special, “Great America,” the star also revealed that he is set to make a cameo in the popular comedy series, Atlanta.

The comedian dropped the details in a new interview with Comedy Hype when asked about his future television gigs. “I’m always looking for more film and TV opportunities. More specifically opportunities that will allow me to tackle the kinds of roles that I’ve yet to tackle,” he explained. “I always want to challenge myself to bring something unique to whatever project that I agree to be a part of. As of right not, I’m three project deep into 2018; I’m filming a movie titled, Two Minutes of Fame with Lionsgate. I’m working on Meet the Blacks 2 with Warner Bros, and I’ve also been working on the FX sitcom, Atlanta. So yes, you can definitely expect more upcoming film and TV appearances from me.”

This wouldn’t be the FX series’ guest appearance. In the first season, the show had a cameo from Migos. Atlanta will reportedly return for season on Mar. 1 at 10pm EST on FX.