After kicking off the 60th Annual Grammy Awards (Jan. 28) with a politically-charged performance, and walking away with Best Rap/Sung Performance for “LOYALTY.” featuring Rihanna, the Compton rapper also gained the Best Rap Album trophy for DAMN, beating JAY-Z (4:44), Migos (Culture), Rapsody (Laila’s Wisdom), and Tyler, the Creator (Flower Boy).

In addition to garnering those previous accolades, the 30-year-old rapper also picked up a Grammy for Best Rap Song (“HUMBLE.”).

“This is a special award because of rap music,” K.Dot said. “This is the thing that got me on the stage. This got me to tour all around the world, support my family. Most important, it showed me the true definition of what being an artist was.”

He continues: “From the jump, I thought it was about the accolades and the cars and the clothes, but it’s really about expressing yourself and putting that paint on the canvas for the world to evolve — for the listener, the next generation after that. Hip-hop has done that for me.”

Lamar ended his speech by saluting 2018 Grammy nominee, JAY-Z, by saying, “Jay for president.”

Check out the acceptance speech below.