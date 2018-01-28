After an Earth-shattering performance with U2, Kendrick Lamar took home another win of the night, grabbing Best Rap/Sung Performance for “LOYALTY.” The “HUMBLE.” rapper thanked TDE, Interscope, and Rihanna.

“She came through and gassed on that record, gassed me on my own song or what not. So this [award] really belongs to her, real talk,” he said.

Kung Fu Kenny’s “HUMBLE.” also won Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance. DAMN. is up for Album of the Year and already took home the Best Rap Album accolade.