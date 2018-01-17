Kendrick Lamar plans to experience an eventful night in the Concrete Jungle on Jan. 28, and it’ll commence with a performance on the Grammys’ main stage.

According to Billboard, the “ELEMENT.” artist will reportedly open the Madison Square Garden show. The night’s performers also include Elton John, U2, Sam Smith and more.

Lamar’s widely-praised DAMN. album allotted the 30-year-old seven nominations: Best Rap Album, Album of the Year, Record of the Year (“HUMBLE.”) and other categories. The Compton native also performed at the showcase in 2016.

CBS will air the Grammy Awards on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.