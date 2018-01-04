News surrounding Black Panther just keeps getting better and better. Ahead of the film’s Feb. 16 release, TDE’s artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA teamed up to get fans ready for the music they’ll encounter, dropping “All The Stars” on Thursday morning (Jan. 4).

Not only has TDE left their musical imprint on the Ryan Coogler-directed movie’s score, but the entity will also hold executive producing privileges for its forthcoming soundtrack – a feat CEO and fellow EP Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith described as “a great opportunity.”

According to a press release, Coogler personally selected Lamar to shape the soundtrack, a first for the Grammy Award-winning rapper. “I am honored to be working with such an incredible artist whose work has been so inspirational, and whose artistic themes align with those we explore in the film,” Coogler said. “I can’t wait for the world to hear what Kendrick and TDE have in store.”

For Lamar, the collaboration will match the intensity and anticipation of the sure-to-be blockbuster. “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” Lamar said. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

