Things look like they could be making a turn around for Kevin Gates in 2018. Reports reveal that the By Any Means 2 musician will be released from jail next week.

The Baton Rouge, La. rapper was serving a nine-month stint in an Illinois’ Cook County prison for an outstanding weapons warrant. He was previously serving time in a Florida jail cell for kicking a woman in the chest in 2015.

Lindsay Hess of the Illinois Department of Correction told TMZ that Gates is getting out on parole. The terms of his release conditions include “mandatory supervision and no possession of firearms.”

Let’s hope this time he can get out and stay out.