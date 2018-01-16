After a slew of allegations surfaced accusing Kevin Spacey of sexual misconduct, things have taken a turn for the worse. Now, the famed actor is being accused of racism, the New York Daily News reports.

Reportedly the security company that worked on the House of Cards set in 2012 experienced racism at the hands of Spacey. Earl Blue, who is the head of VIP Protective Services, said that the Academy Award-winning actor told his security manager that he didn’t “want n***ers watching my trailer,” after he saw most of the staff was predominantly black.

Blue’s employee, Eric Lyles, also claimed that Spacey reportedly refused to shake any of the black security guards’ hands. Blue also revealed that when he complained about Spacey to the producers of the show, they were unable to help the situation, and said: “that’s just the way he is, we’ve got to keep him happy.” according to the Daily Mail.

In spite of getting praise from the program’s producers, Blue did not renew the company’s $1.1 million contract. Since then, Spacey has been fired from Netflix’s House of Cards, where he played President Frank Underwood, in November due to a sexual misconduct allegation from Anthony Rapp.

According to Rapp, the incident took place in 1986 when he was 14 years old and Spacey was 26. After these accusations, dozens of other men have stepped forward claiming Spacey had proposed unwanted sexual advances to them.