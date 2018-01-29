The Internet Comes For Kim Kardashian After Cornrow Photoshoot

Another day, another allegation of cultural appropriation aimed at a member of the Kardashian family.

This time around, Kim Kardashian is under fire for posting multiple pictures of herself on Instagram sporting blonde cornrows. Additionally, Mrs. West also wore the eyebrow-raising look in a series of provocative snaps posted on her personal Twitter and IG.

Detractors criticized the mother of three for her “Bo Derek” braids, while others lambasted her for showing off her nude physique. However, a few people came to her defense, writing that Kardashian can do what she wants with her body and hair.

Check out some reactions below.

