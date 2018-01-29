Another day, another allegation of cultural appropriation aimed at a member of the Kardashian family.

READ: Kim Kardashian Slams Lamar Odom For Slut Shaming Khloe Kardashian

This time around, Kim Kardashian is under fire for posting multiple pictures of herself on Instagram sporting blonde cornrows. Additionally, Mrs. West also wore the eyebrow-raising look in a series of provocative snaps posted on her personal Twitter and IG.

BO WEST pic.twitter.com/jCA5Odyu5D — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 29, 2018

Braids #kimkardashian A post shared by Kim Kardashian Snapchats 🍑 (@kimksnapchats) on Jan 28, 2018 at 6:57pm PST

Detractors criticized the mother of three for her “Bo Derek” braids, while others lambasted her for showing off her nude physique. However, a few people came to her defense, writing that Kardashian can do what she wants with her body and hair.

READ: Kanye West And Kim Kardashian Name Baby After U.S. City

Check out some reactions below.

Kim K calling her cornrows “Bo Derek” braids is just as, if not more infuriating as when I wore my name plate necklace to work and someone called it a “Carrie Bradshaw” necklace. — freddie ransome (@Ransome_Note) January 29, 2018

I’m still wheezing @ kim k uploading a video of her with braids and “don’t touch my hair” by solange blasting in the background pic.twitter.com/16wLeaEOgT — Jehovah Thickness (@moeshamitchel) January 29, 2018

I’m not even gonna go in on Kim K and her struggle braids

that klan family do this appropriating ish on purpose to anger black women but then again y’all buy their products so I guess y’all don’t care — UKafrolista (@UKafrolista) January 29, 2018

first of all, fuck you @KimKardashian for wearing cornrows and calling them “Boderrick braids”. second of call fuck you again for crediting the creation of “boderrick braids” to a white woman who was culturally appropriating cornrows to begin with. — Queen (@poeticsoulinme) January 29, 2018

Why do girls hate on Kim K for taking nude photos when ya bitches post nude photos for free and get 6 likes and one retweet from a spam page — Joan Rivers. (@A_Geechi) January 29, 2018

Y’all love postin thirst traps… until Kim K does it, then all of a sudden it’s “she’s a mother”.. yeah, so are u, but I guess u forgot that, considering we see more pics of your titties and ass than of your kids — Wild Wild Seth (@SpikeReeds) January 29, 2018