The Kardashians are a tight bond and it was a clear as ever after Lamar Odom was caught slut shaming ex-wife Khloe Kardashian.

On Thursday (Jan. 18), the reality titan shared her feelings about Odom in light of an interview the former athlete gave on BET’s new show, Mancave. Odom said he was aware there was no way their relationship can be rekindled with his ex-wife after she moved on to her “second or third NBA ballplayer.” The couple tied the knot in 2009 and separated in 2012 after rumors of cheating and Odom’s reported drug use.

After NBCUniversal Senior Executive Mike Sington shared Odom’s comments on Twitter, Kim was quick to remind Odom of the former with her retweet.

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Lamar has admitted to his history with sex workers after her overdosed at Las Vegas brothel, While separated, Khloe remained by by his side along with the rest of the Kardashian family.

Those memories are now behind Khloe. Recently, the designer announced her first pregnancy with Cleveland Cavaliers’ Tristian Thompson. She also showed love to her fans in light of Odom’s comments.

I love you guys!! Thank you 😊 you know what for 💋💋 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 18, 2018

