Earlier this week, Russell Simmons was publicly accused of sexual misconduct for the sixth time. And he denied it a sixth time, saying in a statement, “These horrific accusations have shocked me to my core and all of my relations have been consensual.”

Myriad accusations have forced Simmons to step away from his businesses but not from his claim to innocence. The rap mogul and philanthropist has acknowledged the feelings of his accusers in the past but his position on the matters are staunch and unwavering. Finally breaking her silence after months of this media debacle, Simmons’ ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons took to Instagram late Thursday (Jan. 25) in his defense.

“I add my voice to the chorus of those speaking out against harassment and violence in all its forms,” she began. “I have known Russell for over 25 years. We were close friends, married, divorced and have remained friends, co-parents and partners throughout it all. These allegations against him are nothing like the person I have known in all that time. I have known him to be a caring and supportive father and someone who has worked tirelessly to uplift disenfranchised communities.”

Page Six reports that Simmons released a statement through his representative Eric Rose, further exonerating himself. “I look forward to having my day in court—where, unlike the court of public opinion, I will have the ability to make use of fair processes that ensure that justice will be done and that the full truth will be known,” he said.

Firm in his position, Simmons launched a counter-campaign on Instagram in December, #NotMe, in a post for which comments were disabled as backlash was anticipated. He backed away from the anti-campaign shortly after, deciding “that this is a time for women to speak.”

Collectively, over 15 women have spoken out against Simmons, with accusations ranging from rape to sexual misconduct. Two of the assault allegations are actively being investigated by the NYPD, Page Six reports.

Jennifer Jarosik, Simmons’ latest accuser, alleges that Simmons forced himself onto her at his L.A. home. She is seeking $5 million in damages.