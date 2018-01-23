Kobe Bryant Sparks Debate On Twitter Following His Oscars Nomination
The Oscars nominations have been announced, and fans have a lot of opinions about this year’s pool of nominees. While some Oscar nods have thrilled movie goers, others are particularly disappointed with the organization’s decision to nominate Kobe Bryant.
READ: Floyd Mayweather Challenges Kobe To $1 Million Game Of One-On-One
The former Lakers all-star has been nominated for Best Animated Short Film for his movie, Dear Basketball, and now, fans are calling out the Oscars for hypocritically nominating someone who has previously been accused of sexual assault and rape. Fans claim organizers have a double standard when it come to Bryant and other men in Hollywood.
For those who are unaware, Bryant was formally charged with rape in 2003. The basketball star was accused of assaulting a 19-year-old hotel employee in Colorado. Bryant claimed that the sex was consensual. But he was never prosecuted for the alleged crime because the victim dropped the case after reportedly receiving a flood of hate mail and death threats from sports fans. Instead, the alleged victim filed a civil suit against Kobe, to which they settled quietly.
READ: Kobe Bryant Challenges Kendrick Lamar To “Revolutionize” Music Program At Compton High School
“Although I truly believe this encounter between us was consensual, I recognize now that she did not and does not view this incident the same way I did,” Kobe said about the incident at the time. “After months of reviewing discovery, listening to her attorney, and even her testimony in person, I now understand how she feels that she did not consent to this encounter.”
Many Twitter users are accusing Bryant of not receiving the same consequences as some of the men in Hollywood. Russell Simmons was forced to step down from his companies following an outpour of sexual assault allegations. Kevin Spacey was also booted off of Netflix’s House of Cards.
Oscars organizers have not responded to fan outrage. Kobe has not said anything about the negative feedback, but took to Twitter to stress how grateful he was for the nomination. “This is beyond the realm of imagination. It means so much that the @TheAcademy deemed #DearBasketball worthy of contention,” he wrote. “It’s an honor to be on this team.”
Even so, that hasn’t stopped the people from expressing their frustrations on Twitter. See what they had to say below.