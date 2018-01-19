Kodak Black Arrested On Multiple Charges In Florida

It looks like 20-year-old rapper Kodak Black can bring the hits, but he can’t seem to stay out of trouble.

The Broward County, Fla. MC was reportedly arrested Thursday (Jan. 18) for multiple charges, including “grand theft of a firearm, child neglect, marijuana possession, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon and two counts of probation violation.” He is being held at the jail without bond.

According to Local 10 in Florida, the “Codeine Dreaming” musician took to Instagram Live to document the experience of cops raiding his house. In the video, he asks if he needs to turn his cellphone in. The officer is heard saying he must, as it is part of the search warrant. Kodak also tweeted out the address of the Broward County Jail early Thursday.

Willie Ryan

1351 Nw 27th Ave

Pompano Beach Fl 33069 — Kodak Black (@KodakBlack1k) January 18, 2018

He was arrested in February 2017 for a probation violation; that May, sentenced to 364 days in prison. However, he was released in June 2016 and placed on house arrest. He was previously arrested in May 2016, Apr. 2016 and Oct. 2015, and he appeared in court many times between those dates.