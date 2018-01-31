Kodak Black, John Wicks & Jackboy Travel Back In Time For “Broward Paradise”

Contrary to popular belief, there was a time when Kodak Black wasn’t facing a slew of criminal charges due to his Instagram antics. Before he was in and out of a youth detention center, Kodak who originally went by Lil Black, was just a average kid coming up in Pompano Beach who liked cooking up rhymes with his rap group The Kolyons in Broward County’s notorious Golden Acres housing project.

READ: Kodak Black Says He’s Done Popping Pills In His New Song “Here It Is”

While he sits in jail awaiting his next trail, Kodak Black’s team released a nostalgic record from the Project Baby called “Broward Paradise.” In the record, Kodak enlists his blood brother John Wicks and fellow Sniper Gang member Jackboy to reminisce about the good ol’ days over Ahmad Lewis’ iconic single “Back In The Days.”

Listen to Kodak Black and the crew’s recollect their childhood days in “Broward Paradise” below.