Kodak Black Says He’s Done Popping Pills In His New Song “Here It Is”

Kodak Black is making more healthy moves in 2018, and his latest verse proves it. Florida’s prominent rap star, who has dished out a handful of hits like “Tunnel Vision” and “Roll N Peace,” is joining the wave of young rappers who are finally saying “no” to hard drugs like Xanax and Percocet. Shortly after smokepurpp and Lil Pump reportedly left pills in 2017, the Project Baby follows suit in his new song “Here It Is.”

“If I ain’t like you then, I don’t like you still,” Kodak raps toward the end of his new song. “I’m smoking weed now, I stopped poppin’ pills.”

Kodak has been dropping Molly raps since his street single “Skrilla” went viral. However, it seems as though he’s doing the most to keep the prescription drugs out of his music and life. In fact, in his verse for Chris Brown’s most recent chart-topping single “Pills & Automobiles,” Kodak doesn’t even mention the word “pill.” Hopefully Kodak can influence a generation of artists and rap fans to lay off the pills.

Listen to Kodak Black’s new song “Here It Is” below.