Kris Wu’s wining streak continues with his new super-collabo “18,” which features a mix of Asian and American talent.

The trap flavored track starts with the rapper dropping off with a furious verse in a mix of Mandarin and English, followed by Rich Brian, the rapper formerly known as Rich Chigga. Trippie Redd then smooths out the bass-heavy production of Baauer and Joji.

“18” is available for purchase on iTunes and all other streaming services now.

Listen to the new track below.