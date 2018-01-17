Laila Ali Pays Touching Tribute To Father Muhammad Ali On His Birthday
To honor the posthumous birthday of Muhammad Ali, the late boxing legend’s daughter, Laila Ali, shared an emotional message celebrating her father and “sending love” to others who have lost a parent.
Laila posted a father-daughter-selfie on Wednesday (Jan. 17) with the caption, “We all loved him so much, but he did not belong to us. We were blessed to have him for a while, but he is in a better place now! Sending love and light to all of those who have lost a parent, child, friend, mate or anyone else who had your heart.”
The lauded athlete and civil rights activist, passed away last June after being hospitalized with a respiratory condition. He was 74.
Check below for tributes to “The Greatest” from his daughters, Laila, Maryum, Hana, and Rasheda, and son, Asaad Amin.
The main feeling I have on my father’s birthday is gratitude. I am so grateful for how he prepared me for life. Through his examples, mistakes, and lessons. He was my blessing as well as the world’s. Watching him with little girl eyes to adulthood, I grew to understand his true prize – His love for Allah. A love that made him stand firm for what humanity SHOULD be; a love that kept him on a continuous struggle to become a better version of himself and to overcome inner and external hardships. I am grateful for the spiritual path he helped guide me on. I pray my father is granted eternal paradise, and when I exit this mortal life, I pray it leads me to that same place with him. Happy Bornday, Daddy. I love you! #muhammadali #gratitude