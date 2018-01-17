To honor the posthumous birthday of Muhammad Ali, the late boxing legend’s daughter, Laila Ali, shared an emotional message celebrating her father and “sending love” to others who have lost a parent.

READ: A Forthcoming Book Reveals One Of Muhammad Ali’s First Encounters With Islam

Laila posted a father-daughter-selfie on Wednesday (Jan. 17) with the caption, “We all loved him so much, but he did not belong to us. We were blessed to have him for a while, but he is in a better place now! Sending love and light to all of those who have lost a parent, child, friend, mate or anyone else who had your heart.”

The lauded athlete and civil rights activist, passed away last June after being hospitalized with a respiratory condition. He was 74.

Check below for tributes to “The Greatest” from his daughters, Laila, Maryum, Hana, and Rasheda, and son, Asaad Amin.

READ: Here’s How Muhammad Ali Viewed The Purpose Of Living: “Life Is Not Really Long”