One lucky Lakers fan is now six-figures richer thanks to a very impressive feat.

Suni Strong from Lancaster, Calif. sank a half-court shot during a promotional break during Sunday's game against the New York Knicks, which was worth a staggering $100,000, courtesy of Mandalay Bay and Casino. The 27-year-old, who works for the aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, told NBC Los Angeles that he had a feeling it was a special night at the Staples Center. "When (the Lakers' employee) came up to me, when I first walked in, I said, 'Have my check ready,'" he said after his crowd-pleasing basket. "I knew I was going to make it. I had to." Strong played basketball in high school, however, he said that "building rockets" has inhibited him from practicing the sport in recent years. "I told them, 'I should be a Laker,'" Strong continued. "I pointed at KCP (Kentavious Caldwell-Pope). I told him, 'I should have been a Laker'…I'm a hometown hero now."

Dude just won $100k at the Lakers game 😳 pic.twitter.com/ru6Au3XDuz — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) January 21, 2018

Watch Strong’s impressive shot below.