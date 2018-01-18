Lamar Odom Discusses Final Days Of Marriage To Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom have a complicated past, to say the least. In 2013, four years into their marriage, Kardashian ended speculations of her being separated from Odom by formally filing for divorce. However, the couple finally formally divorced in 2016 nearly three years later.

In a recent appearance on BET’s new show Mancave, Odom admitted he knew their relationship was officially over when Kardashian was on her “second or third NBA ballplayer.”

As a quick refresher, in 2015 Odom overdosed in a Las Vegas brothel and subsequently did a stint in rehab. During this time, Kardashian stayed by his side and decided to halt the divorce proceedings until Odom got better.

This didn’t stop Kardashian from dating other high-profile people as she was linked to James Harden for a year and later to Tristan Thompson, with whom she is currently expecting her first child.

Odom continued to be hopeful that the two would rekindle the flame, even though there were no talks of reconciliation, and in 2015 when asked about Harden and Kardashian’s relationship, Odom went as far as to say Harden was “wasting his time.”

However, Odom has no hard feelings for Kardashian and only wishes the mom-to-be the best. “I’m happy for her,” Odom said in the clip. “She took care of me. She’ll be a good mother. She’s a great woman.”

Watch the full clip below and catch BET’s Mancave on Thursday (Jan. 18) at 10:30 p.m. EST.