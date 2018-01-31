The Music World Reacts To The Death Of Leah LaBelle

2017 NBA Awards Show
CREDIT: Getty Images

Musicians have been offering their condolences to the fans and loved ones of R&B singer Leah LaBelle. She and her husband ex-NBA star Rasual Butler were killed in a single car crash on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

LaBelle’s introduction to the industry came in 2004 as a contestant on season three of American Idol. After the show, she was signed to Epic Records, in a joint deal with So So Def and I Am Other. Two of her songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“…your spirit was just as your voice; beautiful,” wrote former label head Pharrell Williams on Instagram, while Idol season three winner Fantasia wrote on her social media “@leahlabelle I will never forget you. Idol Family Forever.”

See some more reactions from around the music and entertainment world below. Rest in peace.

