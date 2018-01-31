Musicians have been offering their condolences to the fans and loved ones of R&B singer Leah LaBelle. She and her husband ex-NBA star Rasual Butler were killed in a single car crash on Wednesday (Jan. 31).

LaBelle’s introduction to the industry came in 2004 as a contestant on season three of American Idol. After the show, she was signed to Epic Records, in a joint deal with So So Def and I Am Other. Two of her songs charted on the Billboard Hot 100.

“…your spirit was just as your voice; beautiful,” wrote former label head Pharrell Williams on Instagram, while Idol season three winner Fantasia wrote on her social media “@leahlabelle I will never forget you. Idol Family Forever.”

See some more reactions from around the music and entertainment world below. Rest in peace.

I’m Terribly sorry to hear about the death of Rasual Butler and his wife. Thoughts & Prayers go out 2 his family and everyone affected by this terrible accident! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 31, 2018

RIP @leahlabelle & Rasual Butler 😔 just saw you all last night! 🙏🏾 — Mack. (@MACKWILDS) January 31, 2018

💔 A post shared by Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) on Jan 31, 2018 at 1:19pm PST