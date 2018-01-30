Lecrae is bringing another round of shows for part two of his All Things Work Together tour, kicking off Feb. 25 in Amsterdam. His tour returns to the States through March and takes a short hiatus before coming back again in Africa, officially ending in June.

All Things Work Together peaked at No. 11 on the Billboard 200 and featured Ty Dolla $ign and Tori Kelly. The album is an intimate look into Lecrae’s life throughout 2016, showing how adversity, depression and suffering can be turned into peace, joy and relief when matched with faith.

A post shared by lecrae (@lecrae) on Jan 30, 2018 at 7:01am PST

Check out the tour dates and get a Lecrea refresher below:

2/25/18 Amsterdam Bitterzoet

2/26/18 Paris Les Etolies

2/27/18 London Scala

3/15/18 Des Moines, IA 7 Flags Event Center

3/16/18 Omaha, NE Sokol Auditorium

3/18/18 Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom

3/19/18 St. Louis, MO The Pageant

3/21/18 Birmingham, AL Iron City

3/22/18 Athens, GA Georgia Theatre

3/23/18 Tampa, FL The Ritz Ybor

6/6/18 Lagos, Nigeria Eko Convention Center

6/7/18 Nairobi City, Kenya Kenyatta International Conference Centre

6/8/18 Cape Town, SA Grand West Arena

6/9/18 Johannesburg, SA Mary Fitzgerald Square

6/10/18 Kampala, Uganda Kyadondo Rugby Club