Major congrats are in order for one of Saturday Night Live’s most memorable figureheads. Emmy-nominated SNL cast member Leslie Jones will join NBC’s Pyeongchang Olympics coverage team as a contributor. The network made the announcement Tuesday (Jan. 30), according to Bloomberg.

Jones impressed NBC executives while she was live tweeting as she watched the 2016 Rio Olympic Games. Now she’ll be able to make commentary offline once again, meeting and interviewing athletes.

Guess What Time It Is Y’all!!!!! And Guess Where I’m Going!!!!!

Guess What Time It Is Y'all!!!!! And Guess Where I'm Going!!!!!

Slay All Day USA!!!!!!! @olympics

“Experiencing the Olympics through the lens of Leslie is unlike anything else. Her passion for Team USA is contagious, and her adventures in South Korea should be fascinating,” said Jim Bell, president of NBC Olympics production and programming.

This should breathe some extra life into NBC’s live coverage of the Winter Olympics, which officially begins Feb. 8.