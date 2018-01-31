The recent death of Chicago’s drill music icon Fredo Santana shook the core of his fans, family, the city, and his closest friends alike. In his honor, his longtime friend and collaborator, Lil Durk, dedicates the visuals to his new single, “1-773-Vultures,” to his memory.

READ: Following The Death Of Fredo Santana, Vic Mensa Explains The Plight Of PTSD For Black Men

The Jerry Productions and Mi Visuals directed video illustrates most of the lyrics to “1-773- Vultures” as it somberly depicts Durk’s struggling to survive in the ghetto while being harassed by gang rivals. Durk goes from playing XBOX with his son to walking outside with a Draco and engage in a violent shootout with the opps. All throughout the video, the scene is being investigated by homicide detectives.

READ: Vic Mensa Releases His Version Of “Diplomatic Immunity (Freestyle)”

Watch the chilling visuals below.