Lil Jon has proven once again that he has a heart of gold. The Atlanta rapper laid the foundation to build a second school in Ghana. In October, he announced the opening of Abomayaw D.A. Kindergarten, a learning facility he created with the organization Pencils of Promise.

The organization was founded by Adam Braun, whose brother Scott Braun, is responsible for catapulting the careers of Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Pencils of Promise’s main mission is to help kids all over the world access a quality education. The new institution is named Mafi Atitekpo DA Primary School and is located in the village of Mafi Atitekpo in Ghana where Jon’s first school was established. According to CNN, the school will house 313 children. Reportedly, Lil Jon donated $70,000 to get both of the schools made.

The veteran producer also recalled the first time he visited the country and was compelled to make a difference. “When I saw the conditions where these children were trying to learn, one community they had a big mango tree and two classes were sitting under the mango tree and that’s not a condition conducive with learning,” he told CNN. “Kids are going to get distracted, plus it’s extremely hot. It compelled me to want to do more.”

“Children shouldn’t have to suffer for any reason,” he continued. “One of these kids could grow up to be a scientist, a lawyer, an astronaut, the president of their country. I could create an environment where all these things could happen.”

Jon undoubtedly knows the importance of an education and is all about empowering the younger generation of children to reach their full potential.

“I’m all about helping children,” Jon said. “Children are our future and every child deserves to have an environment where they can learn and flourish and gain knowledge.”