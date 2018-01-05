Turn Down For What: Figure Skater Performs To Lil Jon Song At U.S. Championships

Olympic figure skating has a new revamp- competitors can use songs with lyrics for their routines. If 22-year-old figure skater Jimmy Ma’s performance is proof of the new rule’s power, the sport is about to be all kinds of hype.

While the Queens native didn’t place too high on the scoreboard, he was ranked number one on Twitter, thanks to his magnetic routine at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The songs he used for his performance are Lil Jon and DJ Snake’s “Turn Down For What” and DJ Snake’s “Propaganda.” “Figure skating is an extreme sport,” he told USA Today. “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

Oh, we were hype, Jimmy. Check out his performance below.

