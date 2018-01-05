Olympic figure skating has a new revamp- competitors can use songs with lyrics for their routines. If 22-year-old figure skater Jimmy Ma’s performance is proof of the new rule’s power, the sport is about to be all kinds of hype.

While the Queens native didn’t place too high on the scoreboard, he was ranked number one on Twitter, thanks to his magnetic routine at the 2018 U.S. Figure Skating Championships. The songs he used for his performance are Lil Jon and DJ Snake’s “Turn Down For What” and DJ Snake’s “Propaganda.” “Figure skating is an extreme sport,” he told USA Today . “I want the most amount of people to see that it is both an awesome art form and also an awesome sport. The whole point was to get people hyped. Get older people hyped and for younger people to think it is cool.”

A guy at the U.S. figure skating Olympic trials skated to “Turn Down For What.” He would SO have gotten a 10 from me. — kevinwilliams (@kevvwill) January 5, 2018

Oh, we were hype, Jimmy. Check out his performance below.

Jimmy Ma is having a blast skating to DJ Snake and so am I watching it. The bass drop and then going into Turn Down for What after unzipping his pleather jacket. I am dead. — Hannah Stuart (@HockeywthHannah) January 5, 2018