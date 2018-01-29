Internet sensation Lil Pump is on the way to becoming a millennial legend. The 17-year-old rapper recently revealed the name of his next project — the Harvard Dropout..

He didn’t say when the exact release date is, but he has some big collaborations lined up for the project. The mixtape follows his self titled debut album which hit No. 3 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

Despite the bidding wars with other record labels after he wiggled out of his contract with Warner Bros. Records, the South Florida rapper released his single with Carnage, “i Shyne.” Currently, he’s still weighing his options and claims that he’s looking for no less than $15 million, Hot New Hip Hop reports.