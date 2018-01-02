Lil Pump, Travi$ Scott And SmokePurpp Pledge To Quit Xanax

After having a monstrous 2017 which consisted of a Top 5 single on the Billboard Hot 100 with “Gucci Gang,” Lil Pump is preparing himself for a stronger 2018. In hopes of achieving his goals, Pump has opted to get rid of some of his old drug habits and is canning his desires to consume Xanax for the new year.

“2018 we going even more crazy love yall ——(btw I don’t take xanz no more fuck Xanax 2018),” Pump captioned his Instagram post on Monday (Jan. 1). Pump’s frequent collaborator, Smokepurpp, seconded his resolution and revealed his intentions to give up Xanax as well for the new year. “We leaving Xanax in 2017,” he tweeted the same day. Travis Scott — who signed Purpp to his new imprint Cactus Jack in 2017 — gleefully supported his artist’s decision to oust his drug cravings in exchange for a healthier lifestyle.

“This tweet made me happy!!!.” Scott responded via tweet.

Both Pump and Purpp’s affinity for Xanax has been well-documented during their careers thus far. After gaining 1 million followers on Instagram, Pump celebrated his feat with a Xanax-shaped cake. “I just hit a million and we celebrating with a Xan cake, bitch,” he gushed while cutting his cake. “A XAN cake for celebration Last year this time I was a nobody now I’m rich bitch ESSKEETIT Btw I put 500 xanz in my cake,” he captioned his post.

Last November, Purpp fired shots over at Russ after the “What They Want” star denounced artists who glorified the popular drug through their music. “Don’t ever use someone’s death to make ur self look cool or as an example, lame as fuck,” Purpp tweeted out in light of Lil Peep’s passing. “Shut the fuck up u a bitch,” he concluded.

This tweet made me happy !!! pic.twitter.com/BcfWusgG3k — TRAVIS SCOTT (@trvisXX) January 1, 2018

This story was originally posted to Billboard.