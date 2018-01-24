Lil Wayne Keeps ‘Mixtape Weezy’ Alive With “Big Bad Wolf”

Lil Wayne keeps his engine going with another new freestyle from his upcoming rap steroid injected mixtape Dedication 6: Reloaded. Last night (Jan 23), he borrowed Blac Youngsta and Lil Yachty’s “Hip Hopper” beat, which was produced by That Mike WiLL Made It, for his latest freestyle session.

Listen to the New Orleans rap gawd keep the “mixtape Weezy” alive on his new track “Big Bad Wolf” below.

