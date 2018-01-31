Historically, the one thing Lil Wayne has always been about besides cash money (no pun intended) and groundbreaking lyricism are…the ladies. This past Sunday (Jan. 28) Weezy arrived in full force at the Adult Video News Awards in Las Vegas as he took the stage to perform some of his biggest hits.

He graced the stage draped in all black with his blond-tipped dreads and gave fans a mini-concert with a medley of songs: “6 Foot, 7 Foot”, “A Milli”, “Mrs. Officer”, his verse from Drake’s “The Motto,” and “Lollipop.”

As the Louisiana legend began to perform his verse from French Montana’s “Pop That” a team of beautiful women escorted more than 30 adult actresses to the stage for one memorable performance. Weezy was practically in his ideal heaven as he proclaimed “Thank you! Thank you, oh my God!”

Prior to the performance, Lil Wayne received high praise from AVN President Tony Rios stating. “Like many of the talent within the adult industry, he is also a successful entrepreneur having opened his own company Young Money Records,” he said. “He’s an amazing addition to this year’s show and we look forward to having him.”