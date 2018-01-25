Lil Wayne is on a mission to show these young rappers that he’s still the boss around these parts. Last night (Jan 23), Weezy linked back up with his longtime friend and collaborator Juelz Santana for the new song “Bloody Mary.”

Back in 2005, the fellas were on track to release a joint album I Can’t Feel My Face, but legal and label issues put the project on hold ever since. However, lately, both Elz and Wayne have been dropping hints about a new project in the works.

Listen to “Bloody Mary” below.

