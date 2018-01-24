Lil Yachty Confirms Joint Project With Takeoff Is ‘Coming Real Soon’

Collaborative projects have become the new norm in hip-hop lately as a slew of joint projects surfaced in 2017 from hip-hop’s top-tier acts like 21 Savage and Offset’s Without Warning; Metro Boomin and Big Sean’s Double or Nothing; Future and Young Thug’s Super Slimey, and plenty more. While we’re just a few weeks into the new year, it seems as if Lil Yachty is ready to lead the charge on this year’s collaborative projects and confirmed that he and Takeoff have their own ‘tape on the way.

READ: Lil Yachty Says He Was ‘Devastated’ By His Lackluster First Week Album Sales

During a recent Instagram live session, Yachty was driving in a car with a song — presumably titled “Ghost,” according to the car’s LCD screen — playing in the background. The rapper’s melodic, Auto-Tuned flow soared over the smooth, slow-burning track beefed up by a booming bass. “I understand I’ve been quiet, just finishing my shit up,” he told the fans tuned into his live stream. “That was me and Takeoff, by the way, me and Takeoff project coming real soon.” He added that his solo project Lil Boat 2 is also on the way.

READ: Quavo & Lil Yachty Clown Joe Budden In Their “Ice Tray” Video

Yachty teased the project last December when a fan noticed a rather strategic rollout of the Migos’ joint projects. Offset and 21 Savage kicked things off with Without Warning on Halloween and Quavo followed suit by wrapping up the year with him and Travis Scott’s highly anticipated Huncho Jack, Jack Huncho in December. When a fan wrote, “I smell a takeoff yatchy tape coming @1YoungTakeoff @lilyachty,” Yachty replied “You smart” confirming the forthcoming collaboration.

Listen to a snippet of “Ghost” below:

This story was originally posted to Billboard.