The countdown until the premiere date of Marvel’s highly-anticipated feature film, Black Panther, is just about underway, and there is quite a bit of excitement surrounding the blockbuster. Everyone and their mother wants to see the film in action, and thanks to a new Twitter campaign, many black and brown kids will definitely get to.

A number of GoFundMe accounts have been launched as part of the #BlackPantherChallenge in order to raise money for kids in various underprivileged communities around the country to go see the movie in the theater. The latest too join the movement, is Little Miss Flint, who launched a fundraiser to helped students in Flint, Michigan.

The account was reportedly established by Little Miss Flint, formerly known as Mari Copeny, and her cousins in order to raise their goal of $5,000 to buy tickets for students to see Black Panther in their home town.

Teaming up with my cousins to take on the #BlackPantherChallenge

— Mari Copeny (@LittleMissFlint) January 30, 2018

“The Marvel movie Black Panther is going to be a very important film. There has never been a blockbuster film featuring a majority black cast.” the GoFundMe statement reads. “”This campaign is apart of the #BlackPantherChallenge, a challenge started by Frederick Joseph in New York City. This is important for every child especially those of color, to see themselves represented in a cinematic feature film. It is so important that marginalized children see a representation of themselves, especially in a city like Flint, Michigan.”

As previously reported, Flint Michigan has been experiencing a major water crisis since 2014. Due to the city’s insufficient treatment of its water system, more than 100,000 residents were reportedly exposed to high levels of lead in their drinking water, causing serious illness and even death. While the fundraiser will not change the city’s circumstance, it will give a number of kids something to look forward to.

The #BlackPantherChallenge has already helped kids in Harlem and the Greater New York are get tickets to see the premiere. The Flint campaign has already raised $575 out of its $5,000 goal. To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.