Peace, love and positivity are the facts of Logic’s life. If you’ve ever attended a show or saw him at a festival, more than likely you’ve heard the 28-year-old rapper/songwriter speak on it’s importance.

On Sunday (Jan. 28), Logic took his message to the next level while performing his glowing single “1-800-273-8255,” named after the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

As collaborators Alessia Cara, Khalid and a bevy of suicide attempt survivors, friends and relatives of suicide victims stood by his side, Logic delivered a sermon of sorts aimed at global understanding, blackness and serious digs at Trump’s racist comments towards African immigrants.

“You are not shitholes,” he said. “Bring us your tired, your poor and any immigrant who seeks refuge. Together we can build not just a better country, but a world that is destined to be united.”

Speaking to VIBE after his poignant performance, the artist explained how his speech came about. “I was asked by the committee [The Recording Academy] to give a speech and I didn’t want to spew out anything. I wanted it to come from the heart,” he said.

“I’m not Tupac, or this prophetic dude or anything like that, I just want to make music and have fun. However, I have a power that a lot of people in this world don’t, and I’ve been given a stage that the one percent get. I thought if I was going to have this power, I’d use it for positivity – peace love and positivity to spread a positive message. Everyone is beautiful, and the world isn’t equal –and we need to fight towards that.”

He also admitted he was taken aback by his Grammy nominations for Song of The Year and Best Music Video. “I always thought a song over trap beats or something of a clubby or happy vibe would get me on that stage, so I can’t believe song I made from a place in my heart to my fans and anybody who can reach and the fact that it reached them, it’s crazy,” he said. “I feel like I won.”

We agree.

