Logic’s “1-800-273-8255,” the number of the suicide prevention lifeline, received a lot of traction last year mostly due to its’ heavy subject resonating with people battling depression and suicidal thoughts. Logic shared the Grammy stage with Khalid and Alessia to bring the song to life.

Similar to the performance he gave at the 2017 MTV VMAs, he brought on people who may have suffered from the pains of depression with “You Are Not Alone” T-shirts.

READ: Grammy Awards 2018: List Of Winners Of Music’s Biggest Night

Right before wrapping up the performance, Logic gave a politically-charged speech calling for people with a platform to not be afraid to use their voice.

Logic was nominated for Song of the Year and Best Music Video.

Check out his performance below.