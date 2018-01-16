A Louisiana man is facing a bevy of charges after his girlfriend told authorities he tried to run her over after she denied him sex. The unidentified victim said her boyfriend, Benjamin Blount, 61, “wanted to have sex and she was not in the mood” early Sunday morning (Jan. 14)

Once the victim tried to leave, she said an argument ensued and things turned physical when Blount held her down by the throat. The victim’s 9-year-old daughter jumped on top of Blount’s back to get him off her. The woman then gathered herself and her three children and waited outside for someone to pick them up.

Police spoke with a local outlet and said Blount while driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado sped up at his girlfriend and her kids twice in hopes to hit her. The victim said she had to hide behind a dumpster for safety.

Blount fled the scene and was later arrested. He confessed to police that he did pin her down but it was only to stop her from leaving the house and taking the children out in the cold. He also said it was the same reason he drove towards her in order to scare her to come back into the home with the children.

Blount was charged with four counts of second-degree kidnapping, battery of a dating partner, child endangerment and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.