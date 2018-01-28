Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee performed their boundary-breaking hit “Despacito” to Madison Square Garden at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

Fonsi and Daddy Yankee were accompanied by male and female dancers, and the crowd was loving the flashy, energetic performance. The camera panned to celebrity attendees such as John Legend and Chrissy Teigen bopping along to the catchy tune.

Performance presenter Victor Cruz called the song the “biggest Latin smash in history, and one of the biggest global hits of all time.” The song is one of the longest-charting No. 1 hits on the Billboard Hot 100 in the history of the chart, and its music video has amassed over 5 billion views on YouTube.

“Despacito” is up for wins in “Song Of The Year” and “Record Of The Year.” Check out the performance below.