Malachi Love-Robinson has landed back in the news yet again. According to The Root, the 20-year-old was sentenced to three years in prison for confessing to his fraudulent days as a doctor based in West Palm Beach, Florida. He was busted by an undercover officer that went to his practice for a check-up in 2014.

Before he accepted the plea deal that laid out his 14 charges, Love-Robinson initially faced life in prison, the Sun-Sentinel reports. Once the masses learned of Love-Robinson’s antics, a national media spotlight was placed on him, including this viral video interview he did with ABC News.

Love-Robinson must also pay the unsuspecting patients $80,000 upon his prison release.