Man Accused Of Killing Rihanna’s Cousin Charged With Murder

A man accused of fatally shooting Rihanna’s cousin the day after Christmas is now in Barbados police custody and has been charged with murder.

READ Rihanna Revisits Childhood Memories In Barbados After Street-Naming Ceremony

Barbados Today reports on Wednesday (Jan. 3) the accused killer, 23-year-old Shawayne DeShawn Williams, was not required to plead and is remanded until Jan. 31. This comes a week after Rihanna took to Instagram to mourn.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BdMLSMTDO5i/?taken-by=badgalriri

The day Alleyne was killed, he was walking through a track near his home when he was approached and gunned down. He was shot multiple times and the attacker fled the scene. Alleynereportedly died at a Barbados hospital.

READ Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Reportedly Raked In $72 Million In One Month

Rihanna posted several pictures of her and her cousin, becoming one of the several voices calling for an end to gun violence. According to reports the accused killer showed no remorse while appearing in front of a judge.