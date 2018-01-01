Mariah Carey Avoids New Year’s Eve Disaster Repeat Despite Lack of Hot Tea
Mariah Carey once again took the stage to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and delivered a stirring performance of two of her hit songs — despite the record low temperatures in New York City’s Times Square.
“I’ll be just like everyone else with no hot tea,” the singer, adorned in a large white coat over a sparkling leotard, told the huddled crowd. Despite the lack of a comforting hot liquid, Carey had no trouble hitting the high notes she is known for and earned wild applause from the audience.
The temperature in New York City on Sunday night was only 11 degrees during Carey’s performance, which served as a redemption of sorts after the singer’s debacle last year on the same stage.
Last year, Carey had a performance that was marked by problems — at one point, she stopped singing — and it led to a public spat between the best-selling singer and Dick Clark Productions over who was at fault.
This article was originally published in The Hollywood Reporter.