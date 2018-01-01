Mariah Carey once again took the stage to perform at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest and delivered a stirring performance of two of her hit songs — despite the record low temperatures in New York City’s Times Square.

“I’ll be just like everyone else with no hot tea,” the singer, adorned in a large white coat over a sparkling leotard, told the huddled crowd. Despite the lack of a comforting hot liquid, Carey had no trouble hitting the high notes she is known for and earned wild applause from the audience.

READ: Mariah Carey Cancels First Few Christmas Tour Dates Due To Illness

The temperature in New York City on Sunday night was only 11 degrees during Carey’s performance, which served as a redemption of sorts after the singer’s debacle last year on the same stage.

Last year, Carey had a performance that was marked by problems — at one point, she stopped singing — and it led to a public spat between the best-selling singer and Dick Clark Productions over who was at fault.

This article was originally published in The Hollywood Reporter.