‘Glee’ Actor Mark Salling Dies At 35

Mark Salling has died, an official with knowledge of the situation confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. He was 35.

The cause and manner of death are not clear. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office could not confirm the death because the next of kin has not yet been notified. L.A. police referred all questions to the coroner’s office.

TMZ reported that the actor died of an apparent suicide. The former Glee star had recently pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography. His sentencing was scheduled for March 7.

Salling reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in October after admitting he possessed images of prepubescent children. A search warrant found more than 50,000 images of child porn on his computer and a thumb drive.

Salling was facing between four to seven years in prison. He would also have been required to register as a sex offender. The actor played bad boy Noah “Puck” Puckerman on all six seasons of Ryan Murphy’s musical dramedy, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015.

