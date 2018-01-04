Mary J. Blige will soon be sitting among other legendary artists and celebrities – or at least her star will. The singer will reportedly be honored with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January 2018, Variety reports.

Diddy will reportedly be apart of the unveiling ceremony according to Variety. While Blige has recently dabbled in the acting field, her star will rest in the recording category.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies, said in a statement.

The new year has definitely kicked off with a bang for Blige. In addition to her Hollywood star, the singer will be attending the Golden Globes on Jan. 7, where she was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Motion Picture in Mudbound.

The star unveiling ceremony will reportedly take place on the singer’s birthday on January 11. Congrats!